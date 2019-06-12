President Radev: The Chief Prosecutor to be Elected is Burdened with Great Public Expectations (Updated)

"It is important to have high public confidence even at the beginning of its activity," the president said, quoted by NOVA TV.



"The Chief Prosecutor to be elected is burdened with great public expectations and is facing difficult tasks, so it is very important that at the start of his or her activity there is high public confidence, and this means a transparent, clear procedure, clear criteria, in full compliance with the laws ". This was what President Rumen Radev said.

"I am far from the thought that I exceed my powers. I am guided only by the principle of separation of powers, but I also do not neglect my duty, as I am finally in the process and sign the decree'', the president said.

"For me, the most important thing is for society to have a focus on these processes to have increased public awareness," he said.

Radev noted that the constitutionally assigned functions of the Chief Prosecutor for oversight, lawfulness and methodical guidance of all prosecutors are an important factor in the effective fight against crime, corruption and legality assurance, adding that there must be high public expectations to this procedure.

"The society must be guaranteed the successful course of this procedure and that means clear criteria, transparent procedure and good justification of nominations," the head of state said.



He commented that the criteria for the Chief Public Prosecutor are described in the Judicial System Act and indicated that they are good but raise questions as to what public expectation is for them, what are the measures of these criteria and how will be assessed, for example, the independence of the main prosecutor, which is one of the criteria mentioned.

The head of state has opened a round table on the criteria and public expectations for the election of a Chief Prosecutor.

The forum is a continuation of the series of talks that the President held with the judiciary and the executive with respect to the selection criteria and the powers of the next Chief Prosecutor.