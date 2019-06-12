The Security Council of the Council of Ministers Held a Regular Meeting

A Project on the Annual Report on the State of National Security of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2018 was discussed, reported NOVA TV.


Prime Minister Boyko Borissov chaired a regular meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers. The draft of the Annual Report on the State of National Security of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2018, to be submitted for consideration to a meeting of the Council of Ministers, was discussed.

The Security Council also approved a report on its activities in the past year as well as an indicative plan for regular sessions in 2019, the institution's press center reported.

Interior Minister Mladen Marinov reported on the Annual Implementation Plan of the Strategy for Counteraction to Radicalization and Terrorism for 2018 and reported on the implementation of the Strategy this year.

The meeting also discussed the preparation of a visit by the UN Councils for Terrorism Committee to the UN Security Council in Bulgaria.

