Bulgaria Among 13 Countries with a Declaration on Accelerated EU Integration of the Western Balkans

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva, together with the ministers of 12 other EU member states, urged acceleration of the European integration of the Western Balkans, the press center of the MFA announced.



The thirteen ministers of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia called for the opening of accession negotiations with the Republic of Northern Macedonia and Albania in June 2019. says the message.



The Joint Statement highlights the importance of the EU enlargement process with the Western Balkan countries as a key instrument for achieving sustainable stability, peace and prosperity.



All members of the Council are urged to show up vision and take courageous decisions this month to give a positive push to reforms in line with EU standards and values. It is necessary for the countries of the region to work for close regional cooperation and to strive for genuine good neighborly relations.



Bulgaria believes that the start of the negotiation process with Albania and the Republic of Northern Macedonia will preserve and strengthen the positive impulse of reforms in their societies. EU Member States will be able to assess their individual progress at all stages of the process and to support the fulfillment of the criteria.



The enlargement of the EU to the Western Balkan countries remains among the priority foreign policy goals for Bulgaria. Good neighborly relations, regional cooperation and the rule of law are horizontal criteria for the advancement of the candidate countries.



Implementation of the letter and spirit of the Treaty of friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation on the part of the Republic of Northern Macedonia will be key to making the relevant decisions. This is the way to ensure regional stability and to solve all open issues in order to create a secure environment for regional and European security, the MFA announcement said.