The End of Fried Foods in Kindergartens in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian state prohibits the preparation and supply of fried foods, cakes, wafers and candies in kindergartens, children's care facilities, and children's camps. The ban was recorded as a change in the Ordinance on the Healthy Eating of Children aged 3 to 7 years.

The new texts provide for consumption of at least three types of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables a week, traditional Bulgarian drink airyan without added salt and extra jam. Children will not be able to eat seafood, such as mussels, crabs and squid, as only fish consumption will be allowed.

So far, healthy eating rules in childcare facilities allowed fried foods, cakes, pastries, waffles and candy to be served twice a week. In the draft of the Ordinance, the possibility of sweet products is dropped, and the consumption of frying is forbidden. Children are required to eat at least 3 types of fresh fruit and more fresh vegetables a week, and a supportive breakfast before noon can now be made from vegetables but without added salt or sugar.

A new group of foods called added fats includes vegetable and dairy oils, and fat intake is limited to between 25 and 35 percent of the energy value of the food. Such constraints are for sugar - up to 10 percent of the food, and for salt - up to 4.5 grams a day.

According to the new texts children should consume whole grains at least 5 times a week, eat jams and marmalades only with extra quality, cheese and cottage cheese - only from cow's milk, and the meat has no fat and not processed in any other way, except chilled. Prepared minced meat, meatballs and kebabs will not be allowed. The Ordinance also prescribes and recommends food in quantities appropriate to the age of children, with children divided into two groups - from 3 to 4 years and from 5 to 7 years.