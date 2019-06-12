The Process of Preparing the Bulgaria-Romania Program 2021-2027 was Launched

Progress in the implementation of the cross-border cooperation program between Romania and Bulgaria for 2018 was reported at the Eleventh Monitoring Committee meeting, the press office of the MRDPW announced.



The meeting was led by Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Denitsa Nikolova, who welcomed the good pace of implementation, the high recognition of the program among the beneficiaries and the successful projects implemented in favor of the citizens in the region. A key point is the 2019 year in which the current performance is analyzed and the vision for the future programming period 2021-2027 is shaped.



The INTERREG V-A Romania-Bulgaria Program 2014-2020 has a total resource of € 258.5 million. The funds are invested in projects aimed at promoting the development of Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Dobrich in Bulgaria and Constanta, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu and Calarasi in Romania. So far, 164 subsidy contracts have been signed, totaling just over EUR 254 million, with 58 projects already implemented.



After the meeting, the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on the Development of the Future Cross-Border Cooperation Program Romania-Bulgaria for the period 2021-2027 was held.



Its work began with the development and benefits of established cooperation in the border region. Deputy Minister Nikolova invited the members of the working group to use the lessons learned from the current period.



The implementation of integrated projects has been identified as an opportunity to overcome the unbalanced development of the regions, which continues to be observed regardless of the investments made so far. The implementation of a strategic approach for the programming period 2021-2027, which takes into account the specific needs and potential of the regions, will ensure a clearer investment focus and visibility of the achieved results, Nikolova said.



Both in the current programming period and in the next programming period, the program is expected to support activities that contribute directly to achieving the objectives of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region. Small and medium-sized enterprises could be financed through a small projects fund, which will provide more targeted support for economic development with a real impact on business, the Regional Deputy Minister said.



Regional policy will take into account the needs of the regions and project ideas will be coordinated in advance in the context of their commitment to investments under other programs and the regional strategic plans