We Are Celebrating the World Day Against Child Labor

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 12, 2019, Wednesday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: We Are Celebrating the World Day Against Child Labor pixabay.com

Today we mark the World Day against Child Labor.

According to the International Labor Organization, 152 million children worldwide work instead of going to school.

Most of them are employed in agriculture. This is why this year's motto of the campaign is "Children should not work in the field but for their dreams."

More than 8500 hiring permits for people under 18 years of age have been requested in Bulgaria last year. Most of the minors work in the Restaurant, Hospitality and Retail.

In 2018, the Labor Inspectorate found a total of 116 violations.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: child, work, labour, Bulgaria, school
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria