We Are Celebrating the World Day Against Child Labor

Today we mark the World Day against Child Labor.

According to the International Labor Organization, 152 million children worldwide work instead of going to school.

Most of them are employed in agriculture. This is why this year's motto of the campaign is "Children should not work in the field but for their dreams."

More than 8500 hiring permits for people under 18 years of age have been requested in Bulgaria last year. Most of the minors work in the Restaurant, Hospitality and Retail.

In 2018, the Labor Inspectorate found a total of 116 violations.