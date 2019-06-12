Bulgarian President Convenes a Round Table on the Election of a Chief Prosecutor

President Rumen Radev convenes for a round table on the upcoming election of a new Chief Prosecutor.

The head of state will listen to the positions of the non-governmental sector and the professional organizations of Bulgarian lawyers in relation to the selection criteria and the powers of the future prosecutor number one.

Last month, Radev also discussed the issue with representatives of the executive and the judiciary.

Then Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said the talks had started, and the president replied that they were aiming to meet the public expectations of a transparent procedure.

The mandate of the current Chief Prosecutor expires in January 2020.