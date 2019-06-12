Bulgarian President Convenes a Round Table on the Election of a Chief Prosecutor

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 12, 2019, Wednesday // 09:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Convenes a Round Table on the Election of a Chief Prosecutor archive

President Rumen Radev convenes for a round table on the upcoming election of a new Chief Prosecutor.

The head of state will listen to the positions of the non-governmental sector and the professional organizations of Bulgarian lawyers in relation to the selection criteria and the powers of the future prosecutor number one.

Last month, Radev also discussed the issue with representatives of the executive and the judiciary.

Then Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said the talks had started, and the president replied that they were aiming to meet the public expectations of a transparent procedure.

The mandate of the current Chief Prosecutor expires in January 2020.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sotir Tsatsarov, Rumen Radev, Bulgaria, Round Table, Chief Prosecutor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria