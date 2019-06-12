Sunny Weather, Highs Between 28°C and 33°C

 It will be mostly sunny today, with some increase in clouds at times. Some places will see showers and thunder, more considerable in mountainous areas.

There will be light to moderate wind from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures will reach 28°C to 33°C.

Atmospheric pressure will slowly rise and will be higher than the average for the month, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reported.

 

