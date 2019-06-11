Rome is Preparing a Strategy to Avoid Excessive EU Sanctions Because of the Budget Deficit

June 11, 2019, Tuesday
Coalition leaders in Italy have agreed on the need to avoid EU disciplinary measures because of the excessive debt and the worsening budget deficit. That became clear late last night at a meeting of the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with his runners-up and government ministers - the leaders of the League and the 5-star Movement  parties Matteo Salvini and Luigi di Maio.

At the meeting it was decided that Italy should draw up a strategy to avoid the criminal procedure by creating a budget package which will be discussed with Finance Minister Giovanni Tria and later presented in Europe.

