Mother Ran Over her 3-Year-Old Child While Parking

A three-year-old child died on Sunday evening after its mother, run over him in an attempt to park her off-road jeep.

The ridiculous accident occurred on a parking in the centre of the town Mont Blanc, located in the northeastern province of Catalonia.

According to the local police, the woman said she hadn’t seen the child, and she didn’t know exactly where it was.

Two ambulances and a helicopter arrived at the scene of the accident, but the efforts of the medical team to resurrect it weren’t successful and it died.

Because of the tragedy, the mayoralty in Mont Blanc has made the decision to lower the city's flag and announce a three-day mourning, La Vanguardia reported.

An investigation on the case has begun under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.

