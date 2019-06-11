Karakachanov on the F-16 Planes: The Official Proposal Will Arrive within 1 Week

"The official F-16 proposal will arrive within 1 week, which we will officially comment on." That was announced by the Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov in the show "Plus-Minus”.

"Our quest is clear - to buy the best plane," said Karakachanov.

We recall that last week, Karakachanov explained that by July 7th is the deadline when the projects for the armored machine should be presented and sent to the companies.

He specified that four companies were interested in making an armored machine.

The first ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2020 and the second one by the end of 2024. The total value is BGN 820 million, he said.