Ambulance Accident on the Hemus Highway - One Man Is Injured

Bulgaria: Ambulance Accident on the Hemus Highway - One Man Is Injured

One man was injured a car accident between a car and an ambulance on the Hemus highway in the direction of Varna.

This was announced by the FOCUS Agency from the SDVR.

The road accident occurred at 12:40 am at the 12th-13th km on the motorway.

The victim was transported in a hospital for an examination.

Tags: Ambulance, injured, Hemus
