Ambulance Accident on the Hemus Highway - One Man Is Injured
Society | June 11, 2019, Tuesday // 16:59| Views: | Comments: 0
One man was injured a car accident between a car and an ambulance on the Hemus highway in the direction of Varna.
This was announced by the FOCUS Agency from the SDVR.
The road accident occurred at 12:40 am at the 12th-13th km on the motorway.
The victim was transported in a hospital for an examination.
