In April Bulgaria's Average Insured Income is BGN 991.12

June 11, 2019, Tuesday
The National Social Security Institute declares that Bulgaria’s average insured income in April 2019 is BGN 991.12. This was announced by the Institute's press center.

The average monthly insurance income for the country for the period from 01.05.2018 to 30.04.2019 is BGN 920.83.

The defined average monthly social security income for the country for the indicated period is used in calculating the amounts of newly granted pensions in May 2019, clause 70 paragraph 2 of the Social Insurance Code.

