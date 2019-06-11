Hailstorms Destroyed Hundreds of Acres of Crops

A heavy rain, accompanied by hail and wind, destroyed part of the crops in Karanovo, Asenovets and Bryastovo villages in Nova Zagora region last night, BNR reported.

The strong wind has broken branches, and the heavy rain has flooded a house in the village of Panaretovtsi .

Wheat crops are 100% destroyed in some places on the land of the Karanovo village of Nova Zagora , said village mayor Nikolina Stefanova. "There are hundreds of thousands of acres destroyed. Most are 100 percent destroyed, "said Stefanova.

In the neighbouring village of Bryastovo basements in the low places are flooded and there is still no electricity in some houses. This was stated by Mayor Stanko Stoyanov. “We will pull the water out with the pumps. There isn’t a problem, we don’t need help. We will manage with the situation, "he commented.

"In Sliven municipality mostly part of the village infrastructure has been damaged by the torrential rain“ said Snezhana Kaneva, head of the Crisis Management Department at the Municipal Administration.