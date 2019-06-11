An Arson of a Cable Shaft Left the Metropolitan District "Druzhba" without Electricity

An intentional arson of a cable shaft on Tsvetan Lazarov Street in the Druzhba district in Sofia provoked a cable fault, the press center of CEZ Bulgaria announced. The accident triggered the power supply disruption of about 5,500 households and companies in the region of Druzhba 2, Gara Iskar quarter and 7 km. CEZ has restored the power supply on an alternative route.

Because of the fire in the shaft, other power lines are also affected. The company has begun immediate repairs. Temporary electrical interference are possible due to the protection of the damaged cables and the life and health of the company's employees ensurance, CEZ added.

The authorities of the Ministry of the Interior and representatives of the Iskar region have been informed about the intentional arson.

Currently, CEZ Distribution is undertaking a major reconstruction of BGN 4.5 million for the “Festivalna” substation, which supplies electricity to Druzhba and other metropolitan districts. For the period of performance of such objects, is being used alternative power supply. This leads to risk of overloading the network and possible accidents, as happened in Druzhba, in the previous days. Violations of network facilities are a serious threat to the security of the alternative power and increase the risk of accidents and inconvenience to customers, the report said.