The heavy situation in Strelcha continues. The city is without water and declared a state of emergency. The only water-conduit in the area is polluted with slime and mud after the rainfalls in the last days. From Tuesday, aqueducts will be provided in Strelcha. Experts in the municipality estimate that the state of emergency will remain in force until June 17th when they hope the water catchment area will work normally

We recall that earlier this week the Mayor of Strelcha declared a state of emergency on the territory of the municipality