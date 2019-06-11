EU Will Help Turkey to Build High-Speed Railway To Bulgarian Border
Turkey and the European Union will sign an agreement to build a section of the high-speed railway line between the border with Bulgaria and Istanbul.
"With the signing of this flagship railway project, EU and Turkey show once more that they can work hand in hand for the benefit of their peoples," EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said, describing Turkey as "our bridge between east and west."
Brussels will provide EUR 275 million to the project. It is planned that trains will run at a speed of up to 200 km / h on the new route.
