Prime Minister Borissov Inspected the Pazardzhik Station's Reception Building

Society | June 11, 2019, Tuesday // 11:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov made an inspection of the Pazardzhik station's reception building. It is financed under the Operational Program "Transport" amounting to BGN 3.63 million, of which BGN 3.085 million are from the EU. Pazardzhik Station was completed in 9 months from January to September 2014. Before the start of the project, 231,000 passengers a year passed through the station. After the modernisation of the railway station and the railway section Septemvri-Plovdiv, the number of passengers has increased to 260 000 people.

From Pazardzhik Station, Prime Minister Borissov boarded a train which will pass on a high-speed road, built on European standards for the design of high-speed passenger services.

