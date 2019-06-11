An Elderly Woman Was Robbed by a Man Who Pretended to Be a Police Officer

On June 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm, a police telephone fraud signal was received at the police station in Dolna Mitropoliya. Later it became clear that on the same date a man called a 72-year-old resident of the town.

He presented himself as the head of the Dolna Mitropoliya, and under the pretext that an attempted interception of telephone fraudsters was held, he misled the woman . He gave her instructions to collect money and jewelry and put them in a trash bin next to a stop.

At around 11.00 am, the elderly woman gives about 600 leva and about 50 grams of gold ornaments wrapped in a yellow plastic bag, placing them in a trash can.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case. The case is being clarified.