Bryan Adams Will Sing in Plovdiv in November

Society » CULTURE | June 11, 2019, Tuesday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bryan Adams Will Sing in Plovdiv in November pixabay.com

Canadian superstar Bryan Adams will visit Bulgaria on November 14th. The Bulgarian audience will be able to hear live his biggest hits in Plovdiv.

The show will be part of the world tour "Shine A Light", in support of the popular fourteenth studio album of the popular performer.

Bryan Adams is one of the world's most successful musicians. With more than 65 million copies sold, top charts in over 40 countries and numerous tours sold around the world, the stunning career of the musician has gone on for more than 30 years.

The Bulgarian audience will be able to hear Bryan Adams' greatest hits like Run To You, Everything I Do, Please Forgive Me, and songs from the new album of the musician.

The third concert of the Canadian rock star in Bulgaria is supported by the Municipality of Plovdiv as part of the Calendar of cultural events of Plovdiv Municipality in 2019.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bryan adams, Plovdiv, Bulgaria, concert
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria