Bryan Adams Will Sing in Plovdiv in November

Canadian superstar Bryan Adams will visit Bulgaria on November 14th. The Bulgarian audience will be able to hear live his biggest hits in Plovdiv.

The show will be part of the world tour "Shine A Light", in support of the popular fourteenth studio album of the popular performer.

Bryan Adams is one of the world's most successful musicians. With more than 65 million copies sold, top charts in over 40 countries and numerous tours sold around the world, the stunning career of the musician has gone on for more than 30 years.

The Bulgarian audience will be able to hear Bryan Adams' greatest hits like Run To You, Everything I Do, Please Forgive Me, and songs from the new album of the musician.

The third concert of the Canadian rock star in Bulgaria is supported by the Municipality of Plovdiv as part of the Calendar of cultural events of Plovdiv Municipality in 2019.