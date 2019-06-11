Croatia Puts Up a New Wall Along the Border with Bosnia and Herzegovina

Croatia Puts Up a New Wall Along the Border with Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Croatian interior ministry raised a high metal fence along the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina to prevent illegal migrants from entering the country, MIA reports.

Yesterday, the Border police in Bosnia and Herzegovina said the Croatian Interior Ministry had informed them that there would be an interruption of traffic due to the installation of the fence.

Many migrants are trying to cross the border between the two countries around Maljevac in order to enter the European Union.

