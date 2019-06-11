Today Is the World Blood Donor Day

On the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day - June 14, the Bulgarian Red Cross and the National Center for Clinical and Transfusion Hematology (NCTH) will award the long-time voluntary and gratuitous blood donors with honorary plaques. They were nominated by a commission involving representatives of the two institutions, based on proposals from across the country.

For the voluntary and unpaid donation, 10 individual blood donors will be awarded. Some of them donated blood more than 100 times, as well as the teams of Business Park Sofia, National Gymnasium of Natural Sciences and Mathematics "Academician Lyubomir Chakalov", Park Center Sofia & Ceres Management Service and Sofia Airport Centar & Ceres Management Service.