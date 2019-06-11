Today Is the World Blood Donor Day

Society » HEALTH | June 11, 2019, Tuesday // 10:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Today Is the World Blood Donor Day

On the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day - June 14, the Bulgarian Red Cross and the National Center for Clinical and Transfusion Hematology (NCTH) will award the long-time voluntary and gratuitous blood donors with honorary plaques. They were nominated by a commission involving representatives of the two institutions, based on proposals from across the country.

For the voluntary and unpaid donation, 10 individual blood donors will be awarded. Some of them donated blood more than 100 times, as well as the teams of Business Park Sofia, National Gymnasium of Natural Sciences and Mathematics "Academician Lyubomir Chakalov", Park Center Sofia & Ceres Management Service and Sofia Airport Centar & Ceres Management Service.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: World Blood Donor Day, awards, Bulgarian Red Cross, National Center for Clinical and Transfusion Hematology
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria