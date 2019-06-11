Prime Minister Borissov Inspected the Construction of a New Road on the Sofia-Elin Pelin Section

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov inspected the construction of a new railway along the Sofia-Elin Pelin section. The inspection was carried out jointly with the Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov and Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev.



The railway line Sofia-Elin Pelin is part of the Sofia-Plovdiv railway line. With the construction of this and the other sections, the travel time between Sofia and Plovdiv will be reduced to 1 hour and 10 minutes.

It will also enable the movement of people from suburban areas to Sofia and vice versa to take over from the railway transport in close connection with the public transport, mainly the subway.

This will provide a convenient alternative to over 3000 people from Elin Pelin, Kazichene, Iskar and others who travel daily with their cars to Sofia.

During the implementation of the project, six bridges will be reconstructed, overpasses will be removed and 17 new overpasses and underpasses will be constructed in their place. At six stations, the platforms will be modernized to facilitate access by citizens and people with reduced mobility.

The project is funded under the Connecting Europe Facility and totaling BGN 133 million, of which BGN 113 million is EU grant and BGN 20 million national co-financing.