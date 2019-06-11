Rain is Expected Today, Maximum Temperatures Between 25°C and 30°C

Today, western Bulgaria will see more sunshine, while the northeast part of the country considerable cloudiness with cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will prevail.

Again, expect showers accompanied by thunder and temporary wind increase, with chances of hail.

There will be light to moderate north-northeast wind, with maximum temperatures between 25°C and 30°C, in Sofia - about 25°C, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)