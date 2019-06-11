Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov is on a Working Visit to Romania

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov is on a working visit to Bucharest, where he will meet his colleague Bogdan Licu, the press center of the prosecutor's office said.

In the Romanian capital, he is accompanied by his deputy, Mr. Ivan Geshev, and the head of International Affairs at Tsvetomir Yosifov.



A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria and the The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Romania (DIICOT) will be signed during the visit.

The Bulgarian delegation will be acquainted with the work of DIICOT and the achieved results and targets in the fight against organized crime and terrorism in our northern neighbour.

During the visit, meetings will also take place with DIICOT Chief Prosecutor Felix Banila and Head of International Cooperation at the Directorate, Kamelia Stoina.



