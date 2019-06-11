Asian Festival Sofia 2019

The third edition of the Asian Festival will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 2019, from 10am - 8pm, in Borisova Garden, Sofia.

The main goal of the event is to bring the “Magic from the East” of Asia to the people of Bulgaria and the international audience in Sofia, organized by the joint efforts of the Asian Embassies and Diplomatic missions in Sofia:



Bangladesh, People`s Republic of China, India, Republic of Indonesia, Republic of Iraq, Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, State of Palestine, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Philippines, Republic of Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, State of Kuwait, Kingdom of Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



The Asian Festival is supported by the Sofia Municipality, the State Cultural Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Culture, with the special patronage of the Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria –H.E. Mrs. Iliana Iotova.



10,000 visitors are expected to take part in the festival to enjoy more than 30 different activities with variety of Asian tradition, dance, music, art, cuisine and martial arts.



The guests will have the chance to experience the magic of Asian culture while supporting charitable initiative of the festival.



Tombola tickets are available for everyone who wants to win raffle prizes such as vouchers for holidays, SPA, dinners as well as 2 air tickets to any destination in Asia by Turkish Airlines.

All the proceeds will be donated to children in foster care in Bulgaria, supported by “For Our Children”