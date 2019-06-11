Bulgaria Will Build its Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai

Bulgaria will present its pavilion and a holistic image during EXPO 2020, to be held in Dubai (UAE), within the Mobility subtopic, which is currently the best fit, taking into account our strategic geographical position from the point of view of transport corridors, access to markets and cultural influences, as well as the establishment in recent years of Bulgaria as a country with high technological capacity.

The period of EXPO 2020 Dubai will be 20 October 2020 - 10 April 2021, with 190 countries including Bulgaria included.

The Mobility sub-focus focuses on a smarter and more productive movement of people, goods and ideas, dealing with areas such as transport, travel and research, personal mobility, logistics and digital connectivity. The subject covers the movement, speed and scale of progress and progress that can be achieved with physical and virtual connectivity. The message is that through the creation of smarter and more effective links, progress is accelerated, and so new ideas, knowledge and resources can reach communities faster.

The participation of our country in EXPO 2020 will enable both to strengthen our position as a logistic and cultural hub between Europe and Asia and to provide better access to the regions of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and their markets .

The theme of EXPO 2020 Dubai "Linking the minds, creating the future" is inspired by the belief that innovation and progress are being achieved by people and bringing together ideas in a new way.

Another themes during the exhibition will be "Mobility" - how can we realize the potential and dreams of the future, "Opportunity" - how can we reach the people and resources needed to achieve this potential, and "Sustainability" - how to pursue dreams and goals be wise, defending the needs of future generations.

The exhibitions are presented by the States as such, taking into account the topic and the subtopics of the exhibition.

Bulgaria's participation in EXPO 2020 will contribute to the promotion of Bulgarian production, technologies, services and innovative solutions, Bulgarian scientific and cultural achievements, as well as to finding opportunities for the realization of Bulgarian goods on international markets

The exhibition will enable Bulgarian manufacturers and exporters to realize their production in international markets. Presenting the advantages of Bulgaria as an attractive destination for investments and doing business and building a positive image of the country as well as presenting the unique natural and cultural assets of Bulgaria in order to promote the image of the country as a tourist destination.