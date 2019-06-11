'Metropolitan City Transport' Launches From Today 20 New Buses

New buses of the line 280 and 85 of "Metropolitan City Transport", using natural gas and which meet the requirements of Euro 6 will be launched in the capital reported Econ.bg

,,For 5 years we renovated 90% of all city buses on line and reduced 2.5 times harmful emissions from public transport'', said Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia.

The new buses are articulated, air-conditioned, accessible for wheelchair users and mothers with baby carriages, there are places to charge your telephone, cameras and Wi-Fi will be provided.

,,In 5 years, we have renewed 90% of the city’s bus fleet and have reduced 2.5 times the pollutant emissions from public transport. This year we expect another 13 new trams and 15 electric buses, which will be operated by Metropolitan Electric Transport'', the mayor of Sofia also said.

