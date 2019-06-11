Sofia Mayor: There Will be No Compromise For "Graf Ignatiev"

,,I have a commitment that there will be no compromise on anyone.'' This was announced by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova in the morning block of BNT1 about the new problems that have arisen after the completion of the repair of the tram route along "Graf Ignatiev" Str.

The sanction for the whole site could amount to one million levs, the mayor said.

Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia: Everyone has the right to defend himself. I do not accept any excuses, explanations and transfer of responsibility. Anyone working on this project is responsible. I have imposed penalties so far on both the contractor and the designer and the supervisor. They can reach up to one million.

Just over 20 million leva is the cost of the whole site repair, explained Fandakova.

Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia: I have no right to choose company, which i like the most. There are procedures, public procurement, we have ensured maximum transparency. I have no concerns to impose sanctions, companies know there will be no compromise.

,,I bear my responsibility every day, but political speculations on this topic will not be accepted'', Fandakova is categorical.

 

