Ekaterina Zaharieva: We Must Speed Up the Construction of Corridor № 8

Politics | June 10, 2019, Monday // 17:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ekaterina Zaharieva: We Must Speed Up the Construction of Corridor № 8

We must speed up the construction of pan-European corridor № 8, said Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva after the first meeting of the inter-governmental commission for the implementation review of the Treaty of Friendship, Good neighbourhood and Cooperation with North Macedonia.

There is no rail link as yet between Sofia and Skopje, though financing for it has been secured, said Minister Zaharieva after a meeting with her counterpart from North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov. The two discussed the development of relations in the economy, culture, education and the work of the joint commission of history.

Historical issues are, to us, a keystone in the good neighbourhood agreement so we may be able to teach young people the truth, Ekaterina Zaharieva emphasized, and urged the joint commission to work intensively. 

/ via BNR

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekaterina Zaharieava, Corridor 8, Foreign Minister
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria