Ekaterina Zaharieva: We Must Speed Up the Construction of Corridor № 8

We must speed up the construction of pan-European corridor № 8, said Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva after the first meeting of the inter-governmental commission for the implementation review of the Treaty of Friendship, Good neighbourhood and Cooperation with North Macedonia.

There is no rail link as yet between Sofia and Skopje, though financing for it has been secured, said Minister Zaharieva after a meeting with her counterpart from North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov. The two discussed the development of relations in the economy, culture, education and the work of the joint commission of history.

Historical issues are, to us, a keystone in the good neighbourhood agreement so we may be able to teach young people the truth, Ekaterina Zaharieva emphasized, and urged the joint commission to work intensively.

/ via BNR