The First "Bile Fest" - Herbs Dedicated Festival Will Be Held on the St. Anastasia Island in Bourgas

The island of Saint Anastasia will welcome guests with folk rituals for health and fertility in the first edition of the "Bile Fest", a heraldic festival, announced Burgas Municipality.

More than 50 participants will take part in the event with herbs and healthy foods, curative extracts and ointments, and will show the authentic ways of preparing them.

The accompanying artistic program will resurrect the power of Enyovden, which is celebrated in Bulgaria from antiquity. Herbal infusions will be mixed by specialists from near and far.

Hot bread with yeast, herbs and vegetables will be taken out from the island's furnace. Crimean tea - a herb growing on St. Anastasia will have its preserved place in the program. Cosmetics with herbal products and seaweed will be presented to the guests personally by the manufacturers. Fresh herbs for seedlings, beautiful souvenirs and jewelry with herbs, flowers and Bulgarian embroidery will be available for purchase on the island.

Strandzha Ensemble will enchant the audience with folk dances and songs, as well as a review of folk costumes and Bulgarian national costumes from the past. An exhibition of Strandzha embroidery will be arranged in the island museum. The visitors will also hear flute tunes performed by NMSSI students "Pancho Vladigerov".

The youngest guests on the island will have fun at creative workshops for soaps and souvenirs of aromatic herbs.