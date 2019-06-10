NSSI: Increase in Bulgaria's Average Pension, Decrease in the Number of Pensioners
Society | June 10, 2019, Monday // 17:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Over the last 10 years the average pension in Bulgaria has increased and the number of pensioners has decreased, according to NSSI data. The increase of the average pension is 102 leva - from 234 to 332 leva. For the same period, the number of pensioners has decreased by 50 thousand.
Currently, their total number is 2 million and 147 thousand. Women are more - 1 million and 255 thousand, and retired men are 363 thousand less.
- » The First "Bile Fest" - Herbs Dedicated Festival Will Be Held on the St. Anastasia Island in Bourgas
- » Storms and Torrential Rains in Romania
- » The Flooring of the Trams' Route on Graf Ignatiev Str. in Sofia, Rise Up due to the High Temperatures
- » Half a Million Bulgarians Had Been Drugged at Least Once in their Lives
- » 40 New Cameras Are Monitoring if People Drive in the Bus Lanes
- » The National Lavender Festival Will Take Place on Saint John's Eve (Enyovden)