NSSI: Increase in Bulgaria's Average Pension, Decrease in the Number of Pensioners

Society | June 10, 2019, Monday // 17:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NSSI: Increase in Bulgaria's Average Pension, Decrease in the Number of Pensioners

Over the last 10 years the average pension in Bulgaria has increased and the number of pensioners has decreased, according to NSSI data. The increase of the average pension is 102 leva - from 234 to 332 leva. For the same period, the number of pensioners has decreased by 50 thousand.

Currently, their total number is 2 million and 147 thousand. Women are more - 1 million and 255 thousand, and retired men are 363 thousand less.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pension, pensioners, increase, decrease, NSSI
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria