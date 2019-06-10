NSSI: Increase in Bulgaria's Average Pension, Decrease in the Number of Pensioners

Over the last 10 years the average pension in Bulgaria has increased and the number of pensioners has decreased, according to NSSI data. The increase of the average pension is 102 leva - from 234 to 332 leva. For the same period, the number of pensioners has decreased by 50 thousand.

Currently, their total number is 2 million and 147 thousand. Women are more - 1 million and 255 thousand, and retired men are 363 thousand less.