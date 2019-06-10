Sofia Fit Fest 2019 Will Be Twice as Big as the Previous Year

“Reveal Your Power!” Is the motto of this year's Sofia Fit Fest 2019, which will be held on 4, 5 and 6 October in Arena Armeec Hall. This year's edition of the festival is twice as large. There will be over 35 types of gymnastics classes for group training and more than 40 of the most successful and popular fitness presenters from all over the world and Bulgaria.

The area of ​​Sofia Fit Fest 2019 is significantly increased, compared to the previous year - 2 000 sq.m. open area and 1 300 sq.m. closed part, each with an all-day active program. This year, the largest event for group training is held in partnership with the Sofia - European Capital of Sport Foundation. One of the most successful and legendary athletes in Bulgaria - Yordan Yovchev, actively supports Sofia Fit Fest 2019. This year, he is the official ambassador of the festival, takes part in the lecture program and will make his own sport demonstration of the street fitness station. There will also be demonstrations from the gymnastics and street fitness club "Street Workout Bulgaria".

Sofia Fit Fest 2019 will offer its visitors a specially built open CrossFit area, which will be held with competitions and a prize fund.

The zone is being built in partnership with proven professionals - CrossFit trainers and managers of two of the most developed and popular CrossFit halls in Sofia, CrossFit 681 and Crossfire. And the participants will have the opportunity to be personally trained by Stavri Stavrev- the first Bulgarian to qualify for the most prestigious cross country games in the United States this year, for which over 400,000 athletes from all over the world fought for 200 quotas. One of the aims of the festival - to present the innovation and the latest world trends in the world of group fitness, is being implemented this year as well.

For the first time in Bulgaria, Sofia Fit Fest 2019 will present the concept of MYFUNTONE and its founder, the Swedish Jana Spring. And the world-famous Strong By Zumba phenomenon, this year will be trained by a real star and a US coach, Nate Offer. Among the surprises of Sofia Fit Fest 2019 are the Legion Run obstacles specially designed for the festival.

"People in Bulgaria are increasingly aware of the need and benefits of a more active lifestyle, combining healthy eating and sports. We believe that Sofia Fit Fest will provide not only the necessary information and additional motivation, but also practical tips on how to make the most of the latest achievements and trends in the field of gymnastics and sports in the hall, "said Marina Rankova, creator and organiser of Sofia Fit Fest and one of the leading sports instructors in Bulgaria.

The three days of the festival gather many exercises, demonstrations, seminars and trainings.

Dedicated to group training and sports in a hall, the event offers sporting activities such as step aerobics, aerobics, Zumba, spinning, CrossFit and more than 30 types of disciplines. Sofia Fit Fest is unparalleled in Bulgaria, bringing together many international presenters and conducting dozens of trainings for professional instructors and coaches, active lifestyle seminars and healthy eating as part of the main program of the festival.