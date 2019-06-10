Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip celebrates his 98th birthday in a family circle and receives congratulations from the royal family, the World Agencies have said.

Clarence House, Prince Charles's office, congratulated the Duke of Edinburgh on the occasion of his birthday, and added a picture of 68 years ago. It depicts Prince Philip as holding the 2-year-old Prince Charles, who came to meet him on the plane’s stairs right after a visit to Malta in 1951.

The Kensington Palace also spread similar wishes in Twitter. There is located the office of Prince Charles's eldest son, Prince William. The tweet also features a grandfather's grandson’s photography, as well as a portrait of Prince Philip and the Queen.

Celebrations related to the birthday of the Duke of Edinburgh traditionally take place in a family circle. The only public event to celebrate this day is the artillery salute given at Hyde Park.