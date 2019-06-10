Storms and Torrential Rains in Romania
Torrential rains and heavy storms hit the city of Targu Jiu in the southwestern Romanian region of Gorj.
Due to the strong winds, a large roof was torn apart from a house and caused material damages on several cars.
There are no reports of injured people, but broken branches and thunderstorms scared the residents of the region. Traffic on some roads is hampered by fallen trees.
