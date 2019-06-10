The Flooring of the Trams' Route on Graf Ignatiev Str. in Sofia, Rise Up due to the High Temperatures

The flooring of the tramway route on the refurbished Graf Ignatiev Street in Sofia has risen up due to the high temperatures. This was announced by the mayor Yordanka Fandakova in the presentation of the new buses for the metropolitan public transport. The repairer, GP Group, will be fined, Fandakova said.

On the event, Fandakova announced that new 20 natural gas buses will serve the city transport network in Sofia.

"Air-conditioned, with Wi-Fi, available to mothers with perambulators and people with disabilities, there are 20 more of this tranche, and the buses will be launched in the coming weeks and we will have replaced 90 percent of buses in the metropolitan public transport, said Fandakova.

Yordanka Fandakova also said that there are 40 video surveillance cameras in the bus lanes that will monitor the normal traffic flow.

