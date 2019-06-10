Half a Million Bulgarians Had Been Drugged at Least Once in their Lives

In the last year, young Bulgarians have used cannabis most often, but heroin sends most people to clinics. This is shown in the annual report of the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction, BNT reported.

“It couldn’t be talked for a drug crisis, but the use of ecstasy is increasing, mainly in public resorts such as discos and clubs," said Dr. Plamen Popov, director of the National Center for Drug Addiction.

Cannabis is the most used substance in Bulgaria as well as in the EU. Drug addicts in Bulgaria are about 30-40 thousand, ie. those with problematic drug use. 11.2% of people in Bulgaria have used some drug at some point in their lives, which is about half a million Bulgarians. “We also have usage data over the past year and the last 30 days.

There is an increasing tendency everywhere”, says Alexander Panayotov, director of the National Focal Point at the National Center for Addictions.

According to Tihomir Bezlov, who works at the Center for the Study of Democracy, a rapid increase in cannabis usage in Bulgaria began in 2003. "However, there is a decease in the cannabis usage in 2019 compared to 2018," he said.