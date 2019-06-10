40 New Cameras Are Monitoring if People Drive in the Bus Lanes

Society | June 10, 2019, Monday
40 cameras will monitor the bus lanes from today - the goal is to increase the speed of public transport and accuracy. This was written by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova in her profile on the social network Facebook.

“Please do not violate the rules. A traffic police have already had all the tools to ensure compliance with the law on traffic”, the mayor of the capital wrote.

"The next 20 new buses which will serve lines 85 and 280, will be put into exploitation from today. They are on natural gas, with the highest environmental standard and ensured accessibility for mothers with perambulators and people with walkingabnormalities, from which 20 more new buses will serve line 204 ", writes Fandakova.

For 5 years, we renewed 90% of all city buses on line and reduced the pollutant emissions from public transport with 2.5 times. The modernisation doesn’t stop - this year we expect another 13 new trams and 15 electric buses, which will be operated by Metropolitan Electric Transport, the mayor of Sofia also said.

