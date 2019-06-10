9 090 000 Stickers Resembling Ukrainian Excise Banderols Were Found

Customs officers from the Directorate-General for Customs Intelligence and Investigation (MRD) found smuggled 9 090 000 printed images resembling Ukrainian excise labels for tobacco products with different serial numbers.

On 04.06.2019, around 12:15, a truck with a Turkish registration number was selected for a thorough customs check out of the Republic of Bulgaria at the Silistra border checkpoint, which allegedly carried articles of aluminum and rubber from Turkey to Russia. Once the customs officers have noticed manipulations on the sealing rope, they have found that in the middle of the cargo area the truck was carrying 36 cartons containing packages of 500 stamps with a printed image similar to a Ukrainian excise label for tobacco products different serial numbers.

An illegal shipment of 9,090,000 stickers with images of Ukrainian banderols, weighing 576 kg, is seized. An act for the established administrative violation has been drawn up against the driver of the vehicle. The investigation on the case continues.