The National Lavender Festival Will Take Place on Saint John's Eve (Enyovden)

This year, the sixth national lavender festival will be held on June 22 (on the eve of Enyovdaen - Saint John's Eve) in the town of General Toshevo and on June 29, Petrovden, in Sredno Gradishte, Chirpan municipality. The purpose of the event is to pay attention to the country's leading position in lavender growing and production of lavender oil.

From 2012 Bulgaria is the world leader in the sector of "Production of essential oils". Bulgarian farmers grow thousands of decares with the most modern and oil-bearing lavender varieties, and the impeccable quality of their lavender oil is well recognized and highly sought after in international markets.

Bulgaria is the undisputed world leader in the cultivation of Damascene rose and lavender oil. Bulgaria’s image is increasingly associated with these two extremely beautiful, fragrant and economically profitable crops. The Lavander National Festival’s first edition was in 2014 in the picturesque Srednogorsko village of Sredno Gradishte, municipality of Chirpan.

A week later, the fest visited the hard-working farmers of Dobruja, as its friendly host were the inhabitants of General Toshevo.

Sredno Gradishte has established itself as a traditional host of the Festival, as on its land, almost 100 years ago, some of the oldest experimental lavender plantations in the country were made.

Organiser of the National Lavender Festival is the Organising Committee with its chairwoman - Nina Girginova. Honorary Chairman of the Organising Committee is the actor Stanislav Yanevski, whose worldwide popularity is extremely helpful in causes related to environmental protection, development of agriculture and preservation of Bulgarian cultural and historical traditions. Stan, as everyone calls it, carries the pride that he is a Bulgarian deeply in his heart and, with every opportunity, he has popularised the natural obscurity, the geographic advantages and the historical heritage of his homeland.

The festival is held with the financial and moral support of General Toshevo Municipality and Chirpan Municipality, distilleries, entrepreneurs and farmers. The festival program is extremely diverse, with numerous cultural and musical performances of artists and performers from the country and abroad, business meetings of farmers, agri-specialists, entrepreneurs, essential oils traders and representatives of the local and state administration from the Agriculture sector.

One of the most desired and attractive initiatives of the festival is the Children's Lavender Workshop, an extremely attractive and widely visited are the lavender and bio products market, artistic and musical performances, charity initiatives, and the “King and Queen of Lavender “Competition.