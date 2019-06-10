An 18-Year-Old Received a Conditional Sentence for Driving After Drug Use

A 18-year-old graduate from Harmanli received a 6-month prison sentence with a 3-year probation period for drug use. She has driven a car after using cocaine, BNR reported.

The girl was arrested on May 26th, the night of her prom. Her driving licence was revoked for 9 months and a fine of 300 leva was imposed.

The verdict was pronounced after an agreement with the prosecutor's office. The decision of the Harmanlian District Court is final and is not subject to appeal and protest.

