InterContinental Sofia – World Travel Awards Winner for 2019 – a Story of Success

The icon of international modern luxury in Bulgaria - InterContinental Sofia, is the proud winner of two categories at the prestigious World Travel Awards – Bulgaria’s Leading Hotel and Europe’s New Leading Hotel for 2019, only after one year of operation. Part of the international luxury brand InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, it quickly became a leader on the Bulgarian market and affirmed itself as the benchmark for luxury. This is also reflected in the impressive results over the last 12 months in terms of ratings and customer reviews: according to one of the chain’s winning metrics - Guest HeartBeat, the overall guest experience kept above 93 % for 2019 with tendency to be in Top 3 for the brandin Europe. Moreover, the hotel won the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence for 2019 and throughout the entire period of operation maintained its online travel agency rating above the superb 9 points.

In the end of 2018, InterContinental Sofia became a member of the exclusive luxury platform Fine Hotels and Resorts, featuring most of the leading hotels of this rank and attracting experienced travelers from all over the world. Since its introduction, the program has been very successful for the hotel due to the exclusive benefits it provides to the guests, including room upgrade, late check-out and special program amenities.

InterContinental Sofia impresses the local and international guests with its discrete and elegant interior, iconic location, breath-taking views and personalized service. In the beginning of this year, InterContinental Sofia launched its 235 sq. m. Presidential Suite, which is a one-of-a-kind product for the Bulgarian market. The Suite is located on the 7th floor of the hotel with stunning mountain view, exquisite design and state-of-art amenities, and has been the preferred host of delegations, private dinners and media events.

What stays behind these achievements only after one year of operation? According to the General Manager, Mr. Angelo Zuccala, the winning formula is the attention to every detail of the customer’s journey – from the warm welcome at check-in, through the exceptional room comfort to the unforgettable dining experience. “Following the Global Etiquette of the InterContinental® brand, we provide true hospitality to every guest, going beyond the five-star service quality and adding a personal touch to every moment spent in the hotel. This is what makes our guests love us!” – says Mr. Zuccala.

InterContinental Sofia is part of InterContinental® Hotels Group (IHG®) – a leading company in the hotel industry with more than 400 000 employees working across 100 different countries. Currently, IHG® has 5656 operating hotels worldwide and 1916 in pipeline.