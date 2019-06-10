The Total Revenues from Nights Spent in Bulgaria in April 2019 reached 51.7 million BGN

In April 2019, 2 052 accommodation establishments - hotels, motels, camping sites, mountain chalets and other establishments for short-term accommodation with more than 10 bed-places were functioned in the country, according to the National Statistical Institute.

The total number of the rooms in them was 74.6 thousand and the bed-places were 157.9 thousand. In comparison with April 2018, the total number of accommodation establishments (functioned during the period) increased by 0.7%, and the bed-places in them - by 10.0%.

The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in April 2019 was 962.7 thousand, or by 7.6% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year, as the greatest increase (by 12.3%) was observed in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments. In April 2019, 77.0% of all nights spent by foreign citizens and 36.9% of all nights spent by Bulgarians were realized in 4 and 5 stars hotels. In 3 stars accommodation establishments were spent 15.1% of all nights by foreigners and 31.7% of all nights by Bulgarian residents, while in the rest of accommodation establishments (with 1 and 2 stars) they were 7.9% and 31.4% respectively.

In April 2019, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments increased by 4.3% compared to the same month of 2018 and reached 450.7 thousand, as an increase was registered for both Bulgarians and foreigners by 4.3% and by 4.2% respectively. Bulgarians spent the nights in accommodation establishments in April 2019 were 281.8 thousand and spent 2.0 nights on the average. The arrivals of foreigners were 168.9 thousand, and had on average 2.4 nights, as 75.1% of them spent nights in hotels with 4 and 5 stars.

In April 2019, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments was 22.9%, as increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to April 2018. The highest was occupancy of the bed-places in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments - 26.6%, followed by 3 stars accommodation establishments - 23.8%, and with 1 and 2 stars - 16.5%.

The total revenues from nights spent in April 2019 reached 51.7 million BGN or by 9.9% more compared to April 2018. An increase in revenues from both Bulgarians by 14.5% and foreigners by 6.0% was registered.