So far, the EU has done nothing to save the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran said, according to BTA.

Iran criticized the European countries signing the 2015 nuclear agreement that they are not trying to rescue the deal after President Donald Trump last year pulled the US out of it and resumed sanctions against Tehran.



"We have not seen practical and tangible steps by Europeans to guarantee Iran's interests so far, and Tehran will not discuss any issues beyond the nuclear agreement," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi quoted by Iran's state television.



German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Iran to comply with its nuclear obligations at the start of its visit to Tehran, DPA reported.



"We know that Iran has promised economic benefits that are hardly achievable without the Americans, but I also think it has political and strategic interests to keep this agreement and dialogue with Europe, and that is also to be realized in Tehran," he said



Maas said the European system for barter trade with Iran, which aims to circumvent US sanctions, is expected to be ready soon, according to Reuters.



"It's a new type of tool, so it's not easy but all the requirements are covered, and I assume we'll be able to use it in the near future," the German Foreign Minister added.