A State of Emergency is Declared in Strelcha

The Mayor of Strelcha declared a state of emergency on the territory of the municipality, reported BTA. 

The reason is the complicated meteorological situation, which had led to serious issues with the Strelcha water catchment area and necessity to take urgent measures to deal with the consequences. 

The mayor's order states that there is a need to undertake  urgent emergency-recovery activities to end the consequences leading to damage to human health and significant damage to property.

The disastrous situation is declared because of the repeated flooding of the water abstraction facilities of the river their filling with silt, sand, gravel, stones and woody debris, repeated interruption of water supply and depletion of water supplies in reservoirs and their silting due to damage of sections of the pipeline network.

Moreover, due to the repeated suspension of the water supply to the city and the depletion of water supplies in the tanks, their contamination by sludge, and also due to the compromise of sections of the incoming water supply  there are demolished retaining walls and exposed pipes.

The state of emergency will be in effect from today until June 17.

