California Will Pay Health Insurance to Migrants



California will become the first US state to pay full health insurance to adults living illegally in the United States, BTA said.

The Liberal State continues to distinguish itself from the government of US President Donald Trump.

Democrats in the California Legislature have reached an agreement as part of a larger plan to spend $ 213 billion on US and federal taxes next year.

The agreement means that people with low incomes between the ages of 19 and 25 living illegally in California will be entitled to benefit from the health insurance program for the poor and the disabled.

Only those in that age group whose incomes are low enough to qualify for the program would get the health benefits. State officials estimate that group will be about 90,000 people at a cost of $98 million per year. The state Senate had wanted to expand the proposal to include adults 65 and older, but the Newsom administration argued it would cost too much.