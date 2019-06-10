Turkey Launches a Project to Clean up its Sea of ​​Waste

Within the scope of the Zero Waste Program, a new campaign called the Zero Waste Blue Project is being initiated to protect seas and water resources. The project hopes to collect a total of 50,000 tons of waste, including 30,000 tons of plastic, during the summer season.



The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Environment and Urban Development and will be implemented in cooperation with the Turkish Association for the Protection of the Marine Environment (TURMEPA).

The campaign will begin on June 10 with bottom cleaning by divers from the Underwater Federation in the Bosporus and shore cleaning by sea skimmers.

Within the scope of the project's promotion, students will be met at the yard of the Maritime High School, and a boating parade will be held by supportive seamen in the Bosporus.

The project should encourage the recycling of disposable plastic and other wastes, especially beaches, hotels and accommodation centers in coastal areas and to prevent pollution of the sea in ports as well as freight and passenger ships