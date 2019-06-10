The Bulgarian National Football Team Will Play Against Kosovo

Due to the match there will be restrictions on parking in Sofia around the Stadium ''Vasil Levski', reported NOVA TV.



The national football team will play against Kosovo for the first European qualification.

Because of the game there will be restrictions on parking in the center. It is forbidden to leave cars in sector D at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski", as well as on the bridge in front of it. Parking and staying are not allowed on Gen. ''Joseph V. Gurko "in the area of ​​the stadium.

Our national players have scored 2 points in 3 games after they finished equally with Montenegro and Kosovo and in the debut of the new coach Krassimir Balakov they lost to the Czech Republic. Leader in the group is England's team, which has won all of its matches so far.

In six consecutive games, our team have lost. The last win of the Bulgarian team was against Cyprus in the League of Nations tournament.

The match with Kosovo is at 21:45 at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski".