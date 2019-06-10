Is the Friendship Treaty Between Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia is Applying Effective?

pixabay.com

This will be discussed in Sofia by the foreign ministers of the two countries, reported NOVA TV.


The treaty, which was signed on 1 August 2017, was one of the first steps to resolve the long-standing dispute between Skopje and Athens about the name of our Southwest neighbour. After the two countries reached an understanding of the name, the path of Northern Macedonia to the European Union was opened.

For its part, the friendship treaty with Bulgaria provided for a review of how the textbooks were written about our common history, as well as the establishment of an intergovernmental commission to monitor compliance with the commitments.

This committee will meet for the first time today in Sofia, under the chairmanship of Ekaterina Zaharieva and her northern Macedonian counterpart, Nikola Dimitrov.

