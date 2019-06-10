New Repairs on the 'Trakia' Highway
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, a new repair of the ''Trakia'' highway begins. The place is the "Tsalapitsa" road junction, on the 112th kilometer of the highway. The asphalt pavement will be changed.
At different stages the road links will be closed. At first, from 08:00 am to 8:00 pm today the Sofia - Tsalapitsa connection will be closed.
A bypass route will be provided.
About BGN 400,000 are planned for the repair.
The Road Agency urges drivers to ride cautiously during the repairs.
- » A State of Emergency is Declared in Strelcha
- » Until June 13, Bulgarians Can Apply For Replacement of Old Stoves with New Heating Systems
- » The Chief Architect of Sofia Promised that the will be No Construction in Borisova Garden w
- » The most Common Drug that Bulgarians Use is Cannabis
- » Bulgarian Party Subsidy Will be BGN 1 Per Vote
- » The First Tests of the Toll System in Bulgaria Began