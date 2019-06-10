New Repairs on the 'Trakia' Highway

Bulgaria: New Repairs on the 'Trakia' Highway


Today, a new repair of the ''Trakia'' highway begins. The place is the "Tsalapitsa" road junction, on the 112th kilometer of the highway. The asphalt pavement will be changed.

At different stages the road links will be closed. At first, from 08:00 am to 8:00 pm today the Sofia - Tsalapitsa connection will be closed.

A bypass route will be provided.

About BGN 400,000  are planned for the repair.

The Road Agency urges drivers to ride cautiously during the repairs.

Trakia highway
